How to buy England vs Ghana tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

Following the clash with Croatia, England head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 23 to take on Ghana in their second World Cup Group L match-up. The Black Stars famously reached the quarter-finals in 2010.
England have had several memorable encounters with African teams at previous World Cup tournaments, including the epic 3-2 extra-time win against Cameroon in 1990 and the 2-1 injury-time win vs Tunisia during the 2018 group stages.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for England vs Ghana, including where to buy and ticket prices.
When is England vs Ghana at the World Cup 2026?
England World Cup 2026 Fixtures
The Three Lions roared during their World Cup group opener four years ago, netting six goals against Iran. Will they make a fast start again?
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Wed June 17
England vs Croatia
AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
Tue June 23
England vs Ghana
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
Sat June 27
Panama vs England
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Despite their World Cup heroics in 2006 and 2010, Ghana only managed to win a single game during both 2014 and 2022 tournaments combined. What awaits the Black Stars during their following group matches?
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sun June 14
Ghana vs Panama
BMO Field (Toronto)
Tue June 23
England vs Ghana
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
Sat June 27
Croatia vs Ghana
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
How to buy England vs Ghana tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are England vs Ghana tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 16 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
Everything you need to know about Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The stadium is approximately 20 miles southwest of Downtown Boston. It's served as the regular home for both the NFL's New England Patriots and the MLS' New England Revolution since opening in 2002.
Away from football, a whole host of the world's biggest music stars have performed at the Foxborough venue. During 2025, AC/DC, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, The Weeknd, and Coldplay were just some of the acts who staged concerts there. Later this year, the likes of Usher, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, amongst many others, will be appearing at Gillette Stadium too.
For the FIFA World Cup 2026, Gillette Stadium's seating capacity is 65,000, which incorporates 5,876 club seats and 82 luxury suites. It will host seven World Cup 2026 matches in total, five group matches and two knockout stage encounters.