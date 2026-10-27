'I ran out of superlatives' - England manager Thomas Tuchel hails 'leader' Harry Kane after historic 2026 Ballon d'Or triumph

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Thomas Tuchel has led the tributes to Harry Kane after the England captain was officially crowned the best player in the world at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The Three Lions boss expressed his immense pride as his talismanic striker secured the prestigious individual accolade following a record-breaking year for club and country.

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A golden night for the England captain

The iconic Wembley Stadium arch was illuminated in a brilliant gold on Monday night to celebrate Kane being named the world’s best footballer. The 33-year-old striker secured the 2026 Ballon d'Or following a truly staggering individual campaign where he found the back of the net 73 times for Bayern Munich and England. His victory marks a significant milestone for English football, as he becomes the first man from his nation to hoist the Golden Ball since Michael Owen achieved the feat in 2001.

Kane emerged victorious after a closely contested three-way battle with Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal. A panel of 100 journalists from the highest-ranked FIFA nations cast their votes in favour of the prolific forward, whose consistency in front of goal remains unmatched. The homecoming for the award was particularly poignant, with the ceremony taking place in the heart of London, just miles away from where Kane began his professional journey.

Tuchel celebrates a historic English milestone

Tuchel has lauded Kane for his remarkable achievement, admitting that he has long since exhausted his vocabulary to describe the striker's impact. Tuchel, who has witnessed Kane's clinical efficiency first-hand at both club and international level, was quick to offer his congratulations to the 33-year-old. "Congratulations Harry on a deserved Ballon D’Or! I ran out of superlatives to describe your performances a long time ago, but I’m delighted to see that you have now been formally recognised by the football world,” Tuchel stated.

"To become the first Englishman to win this huge honour in 25 years makes it extra special and we are lucky to have you as our leader. I know you will enjoy this moment with your loved ones and then get back to doing what you do best – scoring goals and winning football matches.”

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International success fuels award win

Kane’s individual brilliance was supplemented by his leadership during a busy summer on the international stage. He played a central role in guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, though the Three Lions eventually suffered a heartbreaking exit at the hands of Argentina in the final minutes of their last-four clash. Despite the collective disappointment of missing out on the final, Kane’s overall contribution to the tournament was undeniable.

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The forward managed to score six goals throughout the competition, helping England navigate the early knockout rounds with clinical efficiency. Although he was unable to find the scoresheet in either the quarter-final or the semi-final, his presence remained a constant threat to opposition defences. England eventually finished the tournament on a high note by defeating France in the third-place play-off, providing a positive conclusion to a grueling campaign for the squad.

Kane pays tribute to England teammates

The striker was clearly moved by the recognition during his time on stage in London, using his speech to deflect credit toward those who helped him reach the pinnacle of the sport. He specifically pointed to the environment created within the England camp as a key factor in his success. Kane emphasized that while the collective goal of a trophy remains the ultimate priority, this individual honour belongs to the entire squad that supported his journey throughout the year.

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"To all my England teammates, we had a special year. It wasn't the perfect year, but we had a lot of good moments. We built a great bond together, a lot of togetherness. The way we trained, the way we played, the togetherness in the hotel in the World Cup. It’s truly an honour to captain you, lead you. It makes me extremely proud so this one is for all of us, for sure,” Kane said.



