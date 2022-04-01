England's route to the World Cup final: How Three Lions can go all the way in Qatar 2022
England have won the World Cup just once in their history, but will have their sights firmly set on going all the way at Qatar 2022.
Gareth Southgate's side finished runners-up at Euro 2020 after being beaten on penalties by Italy last summer, but will be hoping to go one better on the global stage, having also reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
What will England need to do to become world champions for the first time since 1966? GOAL takes a look at England's potential routes to the final, which takes place in Qatar on December 18.
Editors' Picks
Group Stage
Opponent
Date
Venue
Iran
November 21
United States
November 25
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
November 29
Last 16
If England finish as winners in Group B, then they will face the runners-up from Group A, which contains Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands.
If England finish as runners-up in Group B, then they will meet the winners of Group A.
Quarter-final
If they win the second-round clash, they will face either the winner of Group D, which will be France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark or Tunisia, or the runner up of Group C, which will be Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland.
Semi-final
If they make it to the semi-finals, they will take on a team from Group E, F, G or H - Spain, Costa Rica/New Zeland, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay or South Korea.
Final
In the final, they could face any other team in the tournament.
How far do you think England will go in the World Cup? Let us know in the comments! 👇