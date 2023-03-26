England confirm Phil Foden is out of Ukraine clash after having appendix removed

The Manchester City star will miss England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after being forced to undergo surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden has undergone surgery and will therefore play no part in the game, as Gareth Southgate's stars return to Wembley for the first time since the World Cup.

An official tweet from the England account read: "Phil Foden has been ruled out of today's EURO2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning. Get well soon, Phil."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As reported elsewhere, it looks like James Maddison could now get a start for England, with Jack Grealish having started in the front three alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in the 2-1 win over Italy. Foden was a second-half substitute in Naples, but was sacrificed late on after Luke Shaw's red card.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Whether Foden will miss any of Manchester City's matches after the international break remains to be seen. The 22-year-old has returned to form of late; he's netted nine Premier League goals this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? The Stockport-born attacker will hope to be fit and healthy enough to feature in Man City's next game, against Liverpool on April 1.