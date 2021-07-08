England kit: Where to buy official and retro shirts and how much they cost

If you're looking to get Three Lions on a shirt, you can look online or on the high street - Goal is here to show you where to go

England fans sing that 'Football's Coming Home', and Gareth Southgate's band of stars have given them reason to believe.

With glory tantalisingly close, English football fans are donning the Three Lions in support of the football team and, sensing the national mood, plenty of politicians are getting in on the act as well.

Demand may be growing, but where can you buy England shirts and how much do they cost? Goal brings you everything you need to know, including where to buy new and retro jerseys.

Where can I buy England shirts?

England shirts can be bought from a variety of outlets, including online through the official England Store.

In the UK, retail shops such as JD Sports and Sports Direct also sell the latest England jerseys through their online stores, as well as at their high-street locations.

England's kit manufacturers Nike also sell official merchandise such as jerseys, matchwear and casual wear through their own website.

Very often, in addition to replica home and away shirts, retailers will also stock official casual style England clothing featuring the Three Lions crest.

Some manufacturers also sell their own style of product, such as JD Sports' 'It's Coming Home' shirt, which is reportedly a best-seller for the shop.

Fans in the United States can also buy kit online through the official England Store or the Nike store.

However, if you prefer to go in-store, retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart stock England jerseys and merchandise.

As with any item, the ability to purchase will depend entirely on availability, so it is always worth checking across a number of outlets or contacting them directly in case some are sold out.

Where can I buy a retro England jersey?

Retro England jerseys are more difficult to find than the annual new release, but a number of shops, both online and on the high street, cater to demand.

In the UK, Classic Football Shirts stocks a wide range of England shirts and merchandise from years gone by, including iconic shirts from the Euro 96 and 1990 World Cup campaigns.

TOFFS is another outlet for buying retro style England gear, with a range of classic shirts and promotional merchandise available on their website.

Retro football shirts manufacturer Score Draw is the official partner of a number of international teams, including England.

Teamwear and football boots specialists Pro Direct Soccer also sell retro style England jerseys produced by Score Draw, which can be viewed on their online catalogue.

England kits, both new and retro, can also be bought through websites such as ebay.

How much does an England shirt cost?

While the price of England jerseys is subject to change each season, a new adult home replica jersey has generally cost in the region of £80 in the UK or $100 in the U.S.

Away adult jerseys are usually priced around the same, although sometimes can be available at a reduced rate.

A child size England jersey can cost in the region of £50 to £60 in the UK.

The above prices can vary depending on the retailer and whether there is a sale on. Indeed, when a new jersey is released, the jerseys from the previous cycle tend to be available at a reduced cost.

When it comes to retro England jerseys there is a far greater range and variation of price. While the retro style jerseys produced by the likes of Score Draw are sold by retailers for around £30 to £40 in the UK, a retro jersey can cost hundreds depending on how rare it is.