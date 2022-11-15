England squad numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison and full list for World Cup
There are a few similarities to the 2018 World Cup when it comes to England's squad numbers. Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane are three of the 13 players to have kept the same number from Russia.
These numbers are already etched into the minds of fans of the Three Lions after a sensational journey to the semi-finals last time out. However, there's a chance to go one step further and to make the numbers immortal in Qatar this winter.
GOAL brings you the full list of England squad numbers for the tournament below...
England kit numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison & more
There are three goalkeepers in the squad, and they will take the No.1, No.13 and No.23 shirts.
|Player
|Squad number
|Jordan Pickford
|1
|Kyle Walker
|2
|Luke Shaw
|3
|Declan Rice
|4
|John Stones
|5
|Harry Maguire
|6
|Jack Grealish
|7
|Jordan Henderson
|8
|Harry Kane
|9
|Raheem Sterling
|10
|Marcus Rashford
|11
|Kieran Trippier
|12
|Nick Pope
|13
|Kalvin Phillips
|14
|Eric Dier
|15
|Conor Coady
|16
|Bukayo Saka
|17
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|18
|Mason Mount
|19
|Phil Foden
|20
|Ben White
|21
|Jude Bellingham
|22
|Aaron Ramsdale
|23
|Callum Wilson
|24
|James Maddison
|25
|Conor Gallagher
|26
Wondering why Fiyako Tomori and Tammy Abraham aren't in the squad? For a deep dive into Gareth Southgate's selections, look no further than this round-up of winners and losers.
And for a list of full World Cup squads for every country, we've got you covered here.
