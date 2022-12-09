'We are not friends' - England captain Kane ready for World Cup battle against 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world' Lloris

Harry Kane has put any friendship with Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris to one side with the two set to square up when England take on France.

Played together for over a decade

Kane in search of first major trophy

Lloris out to deny him

WHAT HAPPENED? England's route towards the World Cup final has drawn them against the current champions France with individual battles, like Kylian Mbappe versus Kyle Walker, set to be the main topic of discussion. Another clash will see England's talisman Kane directly up against his club teammate who'll be guarding the French goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Kane said: "He is a really good guy, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. For a game like this, we are not friends for sure and go to have a good battle against each other. I have known him for a long time and can’t speak highly enough of him. I will enjoy playing against him if we win, but know he will be doing everything to make France win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two have been Spurs stalwarts since Kane's Premier League debut in 2012 and Lloris' arrival from Lyon the same season. While they've both been unable to win any trophies together, the French stopper edges out Kane having played a big role in France winning the World Cup in Russia.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND LLORIS ? Both will be doing their best to see their respective side through to the semi-final which would see the winner meet either Morocco or Portugal.