Harry Maguire thanked England coach Gareth Southgate and the fans for keeping faith in him for the World Cup following some poor club form.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United defender also expressed his disappointment after failing to go past the World Cup quarter-finals as he wrote on Twitter: "Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept belief in me. I love my country and I hope we made you proud."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Lisandro Martinez's arrival at Old Trafford, Maguire has been relegated to the bench and had made only four Premier League appearances prior to the tournament kicking off. But at the World Cup, the central defender was an automatic starter alongside John Stones under Gareth Southgate.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? Maguire will be back in action on December 21 when United face Burnley in a Carabao Cup tie.