England's consistent performances on the world stage underline their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football powerhouses. Following a bronze-medal finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America - capped off by a thriller against France - demand for England match tickets remains at an all-time high.

As Thomas Tuchel's men pivot from their World Cup campaign to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, the Three Lions face a blockbuster Group A3 campaign against European heavyweights Spain, Croatia, and Czechia starting this September.

Let GOAL help guide you through the process of how to secure seats to watch England play at Wembley Stadium and across Europe this term.

Upcoming England Men’s Football fixtures

Date & KO Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sat Sep 26, 7:45pm England vs Spain Wembley Stadium, London UEFA Nations League Tickets Tue Sep 29, 7:45pm Czech Republic vs England Fortuna Arena, Prague UEFA Nations League Tickets Sat Oct 3, 5:00pm Croatia vs England Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb UEFA Nations League Tickets Tue Oct 6, 7:45pm England vs Czech Republic Wembley Stadium, London UEFA Nations League Tickets Thu Nov 12, 7:45pm England vs Croatia Wembley Stadium, London UEFA Nations League Tickets Sun Nov 15, 7:45pm Spain vs England Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid UEFA Nations League Tickets

How to get England match tickets?

Official England Ticket Channels

Official England home and away match tickets can be found and purchased directly on englandfootball.com.

To buy tickets for home fixtures at Wembley Stadium or official away allocations across Europe, supporters should keep the following tiers in mind:

My England Football: Joining this free fan loyalty program gives supporters secondary priority access to home ticket sales before they go on general public sale.

Joining this free fan loyalty program gives supporters secondary priority access to home ticket sales before they go on general public sale. England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC): Paid membership is required to express interest in limited away match ticket allocations. ESTC members receive top priority access for both home and away international fixtures.

Paid membership is required to express interest in limited away match ticket allocations. ESTC members receive top priority access for both home and away international fixtures. General Sale: Any remaining ticket allocation after membership priority windows go on open public sale via the official portal.

Secondary Marketplaces

If ticket drops sell out during official member priority windows, verified secondary marketplaces such as StubHub will also have ticket availability for home games at Wembley and neutral hospitality options for away fixtures.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the ticket providers you're buying from.