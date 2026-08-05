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How to buy England National Team Football tickets 2026: Ticket prices & where to buy Three Lions match tickets

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England
World Cup

Here’s how you can make your dreams of seeing England play live come true

England's consistent performances on the world stage underline their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football powerhouses. Following a bronze-medal finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America - capped off by a thriller against France - demand for England match tickets remains at an all-time high.

As Thomas Tuchel's men pivot from their World Cup campaign to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, the Three Lions face a blockbuster Group A3 campaign against European heavyweights Spain, Croatia, and Czechia starting this September.

Let GOAL help guide you through the process of how to secure seats to watch England play at Wembley Stadium and across Europe this term.

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Upcoming England Men’s Football fixtures

Date & KO TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Sat Sep 26, 7:45pmEngland vs SpainWembley Stadium, LondonUEFA Nations LeagueTickets
Tue Sep 29, 7:45pmCzech Republic vs EnglandFortuna Arena, PragueUEFA Nations LeagueTickets
Sat Oct 3, 5:00pmCroatia vs EnglandStadion Maksimir, ZagrebUEFA Nations LeagueTickets
Tue Oct 6, 7:45pmEngland vs Czech RepublicWembley Stadium, LondonUEFA Nations LeagueTickets
Thu Nov 12, 7:45pmEngland vs CroatiaWembley Stadium, LondonUEFA Nations LeagueTickets
Sun Nov 15, 7:45pmSpain vs EnglandEstadio Santiago Bernabéu, MadridUEFA Nations LeagueTickets

How to get England match tickets?

Official England Ticket Channels

Official England home and away match tickets can be found and purchased directly on englandfootball.com.

To buy tickets for home fixtures at Wembley Stadium or official away allocations across Europe, supporters should keep the following tiers in mind:

  • My England Football: Joining this free fan loyalty program gives supporters secondary priority access to home ticket sales before they go on general public sale.
  • England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC): Paid membership is required to express interest in limited away match ticket allocations. ESTC members receive top priority access for both home and away international fixtures.
  • General Sale: Any remaining ticket allocation after membership priority windows go on open public sale via the official portal.

Secondary Marketplaces

If ticket drops sell out during official member priority windows, verified secondary marketplaces such as StubHub will also have ticket availability for home games at Wembley and neutral hospitality options for away fixtures.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the ticket providers you're buying from.

England Football TicketsBook tickets

Frequently asked questions

Official England tickets can be found and bought on englandfootball.com. Supporters will need to register with the England Supporters Travel Club and express interest in tickets for away games, where allocations are limited. It should be noted that members of the England Supporters Travel Club and ‘My England Football’ are given priority access to tickets ahead of general sale to the public. 

England fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the ticket portal on the FIFA site. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

 

Various hospitality packages are available for upcoming England internationals at Wembley Stadium:

Taphouse:
Access to Wembley Stadium's newest premium area Taphouse Social
Premium seating on Level Two with padded seats offering fantastic views
Access to premium bar & food outlets within Taphouse Social
Unreserved relaxed seating within the bar area

Private Box:

Exclusive access to a private 8-Seater box
Access to the box from 3 hours prior to kick off & 1.5 hours after the final whistle
Premium padded seating directly outside your box on Level 3/4 of the stadium
Pre-match meal served in the box
Complimentary soft drinks, tea & coffee
Dedicated chef & host/hostess in attendance throughout

Bobby Moore:

Shared table in the exclusive Bobby Moore Lounge for up to 3 hours before kick-off, and an hour post final whistle
Experience one of Wembley's finest hospitality lounges
Halfway Line Premium Seating by the dugout and close to the trophy route
Unlimited Laurent Perrier Champagne, served pre and post-match
Inclusive bar of fine wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks including brands such as Guinness, Camden Hells and premium wines
4 course fine dining including cheeseboard served post-game

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Gary Lineker remains England's top scorer (with 10 goals) at World Cup Finals. He scored six times during Mexico '86 (where he claimed the golden boot) and netted four at Italia'90. Peter Shilton will be remembered forever in World Cup folklore for his involvement in Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' moment during Mexico'86. The goalkeeper is also the most capped England player at World Cup Finals, having played in 1982, 1986 and 1990.

 

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