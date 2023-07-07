'I ran up the biggest hill in town!' - England & Bayern Munich star Georgia Stanway recalls her route to winning the Euros in Grassroots To Glory

One of the Lionesses' stand-out players, the midfielder tells GOAL about her path to the top of the women's game ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup

Having won seven major honours with Manchester City, become a European champion with England and lifted the Frauen Bundesliga title in her first season at Bayern Munich, Georgia Stanway has had some memorable moments as a footballer. But as she sits down to talk to GOAL about her path to the top of the women's game in the latest episode of Grassroots To Glory, there is one day at the very start of her journey that she'll never forget.

Stanway had just finished school and was about to get on the bus home - but then she checked her emails and saw that she had been called up for England for the very first time, to represent the under-15s.

"I was that excited that I ran up the biggest hill in town to my grandad's house at the top," she recalls. "I burst through the front door, told my grandad and my grandad was straight in the car driving me home. I remember stopping off at a few places to tell different people that I had got my first England call up to the under 15s. That day will stick with me for a very long time."

Within a couple of years, the midfielder was thinking about football as a serious career. She was playing in Blackburn Rovers' first team and remained a regular in the Lionesses' youth teams. The ambition was vindicated by her move to Man City, which would come when she was still just 16 years old. The rest, as they say, is history.

It's remarkable, really, to think that Stanway is still just 24 years old given all she has achieved since. After lifting the Euros last summer, she's now preparing for her second Women's World Cup and hoping that England can back up their continental crown with one on the world stage. It's going to have a very different feel to it, given the Lionesses hosted the tournament last year and will this time be 10,000 miles from home, but their No.8 is still excited about the support she and her team will receive.

"I think going into the World Cup, the fans are going to be so important - maybe more important than ever because we're so far away," Stanway told GOAL. "We want to try and build the fanbase [at home] as much as we can just to know that people are still watching, making sure that it's on the TV, making sure that people are still aware of exactly what we're doing, which I think will most definitely happen. There's people already walking through town saying, 'Good luck in the summer'."

