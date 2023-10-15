'I don't feel any different' - England & Arsenal star Leah Williamson provides injury update during Gunners' defeat to Aston Villa

England and Arsenal star Leah Williamson has provided an update on her recovery from the ACL injury that ruled her out of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson suffered the devastating injury back in April, robbing her of the chance to captain the Lionesses at the sport's biggest tournament. But she stepped up her recovery last month when she returned to running on grass and the defender talked positively about her comeback trail on Sunday, too.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC One during the half-time interval of Arsenal's dramatic comeback win over Aston Villa, Williamson said of her recovery: "It's good. It's good. I'm running. I'm kicking a football like I used to. I don't feel any different, so that's good. The lungs need a little bit of time to catch up."

Williamson also spoke about the Gunners' tricky start to the season, with them knocked out in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League and failing to win their first two games of the new Women's Super League campaign, before ending that wait against Villa.

"We've had good starts the last couple of years," the England captain said. "[There's] not much time. The schedule is ridiculous. The girls have had something like eight sessions in the last four months and you expect the team to be able to gel quickly?

"But also, I think we're just not at our level. The girls know that. We're chasing a better level but we should be doing better. The girls are playing [well] today but results-wise, sometimes it's not with you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson's absence is huge for Arsenal and England, as she is a star player and key leader for both. She's not the only absentee for her club, either, with Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Laura Wienroither all suffering ACL injuries last season - though Mead did make her return to the pitch on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMSON? The Arsenal star will continue to support club and country from the sidelines as she works towards her injury comeback.