Dennis, Etebo and Troost-Ekong make Premier League debuts for Watford vs Aston Villa

The Nigerian trio got the nod to start in Xisco Munoz's team for their opening league fixture at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and William Troost-Ekong have been handed their Premier League debuts in Watford’s home game against Aston Villa.

The Super Eagles stars joined the Hornets as reinforcements this summer following their promotion from the Championship last season.

Dennis leads Watford's attack while Etebo is expected to coordinate proceedings from the middle of the park and Troost-Ekong joins Craig Cathcart at the centre of the defence.

Other African stars on parade in Xisco Munoz's team are Morocco's Adam Masina and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have Zimbabwe's Marvelous Nakamba in their starting XI but Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore is starting on the bench.

Dennis moved to Vicarage Road on a five-year deal from Club Brugge in June after an unsuccessful loan spell in the Bundesliga where he played nine matches for FC Cologne in the second-half of the 2020-21 season.

Etebo, on the other hand, joined the Hornets on a season-long loan in July for his first taste of top-flight football in England after one-and-a-half seasons in the Championship with Stoke City,

Lastly, Troost-Ekong played a crucial role in Watford's promotion to the Premier League with his defensive contributions in 32 Championship games.

The 27-year-old joined the Hornets from Udinese on a five-year contract in September 2020, and he recently claimed playing in the Premier League is a dream come true for him.

"It took me all these years just to get to where I wanted to be,” Troost-Ekong told ESPN.

"Now the biggest challenges ahead of me is actually playing in the Premier League and hopefully enjoying myself here. Because that's something that I have wanted to do all my life.

"It has taken having a lot of perseverance to get here. And now, I feel like I'm just getting started.

"Being in the Premier League, we want to stay in the Premier League. That should be everyone's main aiming point, everyone's main target.

"After that, we'll see what happens. And staying in the Premier League is my personal goal with Watford. Of course, the better we can do, the better."