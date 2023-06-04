Elton John's late-night airport surprise for Man City FA Cup heroes as singer greets players straight off the plane & they belt out 'Your Song' to him

Music legend Elton John greeted Manchester City's FA Cup heroes at the airport after they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

City completed the double at Wembley

Flew back to Manchester

Elton greeted them on the tarmac

WHAT HAPPENED? City have posted videos on Twitter showing their triumphant players being greeted by the 'Your Song' superstar, with Phil Foden being particularly struck by the surprise and begging the pop legend for a selfie. The City staff and players, including Pep Guardiola, then serenaded Elton with a version of his most famous song.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The surprise may well have been orchestrated by Guardiola after he was spotted jiving to Elton's music earlier this week, with the City boss attending the 76-year-old's concert in Manchester. He has previously said that he had "dreamed" of seeing the singer perform live, having fallen in love with his music while playing for Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? As Elton puts it, City still have to go for "one more". They have won the Premier League and the FA Cup, and will face Inter in the Champions League final on June 10.