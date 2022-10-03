Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham turn their attentions towards their Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. Spurs suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby over the weekend, while the Germans are on a three-game winning run.
Antonio Conte's men got underway in Europe with a 2-0 win over Marseille, but followed that with a loss by the same margin to Sporting CP - who currently top Group D.
Oliver Glasner's side, who lost their opening game 3-0 against the Portuguese outfit, are tied on points with Spurs having defeated Marseille 1-0 and have picked two domestic wins to boost their confidence - the most recent a 2-0 win over Union Berlin.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham date & kick-off time
Game:
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
Date:
October 4, 2022
Kick-off:
3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 5)
Venue:
Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt
How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.
In the UK, BT Sport 3 is showing the game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.
Fans in India can catch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
Paramount+
UK
India
Sony Ten 3 SD/HD
SonyLIV
Eintracht Frankfurt squad & team news
Kristijan Jakic, who picked a knock while on international duty for Croatia, may have to sit this one out.
New signing Jerome Onguene awaits his club debut on account of a hip injury, while Aurelio Buta and Almamy Toure are not registered for the Champions League.
Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Ndicka, Hasebe, Tuta; Lenz, Sow, Rode, Knauff; Kamada, Kolo Muani, Lindstrom
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Trapp, Ramaj, Bignetti, Grahl
Defenders
Ndicka, Tuta, Onguene, Toure, Smolcic, Hasebe, Pellegrini, Lenz, Schroder, Buta
Midfielders
Chandler, Jakic, Sow, Ebimbe, Rode, Wenig, Loune, Kamada, Lindstrom, Gotze, Alidou, Knauff
Forwards
Kolo Muani, Borre, Alario
Tottenham squad and team news
Dejan Kulusevski sat out the north London derby and may miss the trip to Germany, too, while Lucas Moura is out with a calf problem.
Ben Davies sustained a hairline fracture in the Sporting CP loss and the Welshman is expected to be out of action for a while.
Conte would consider using the services of Yves Bissouma, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon as he rotates his squad.
Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Sanchez; Sessegnon, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty
Defenders
Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Doherty, Spence
Midfielders
Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kulusevski, White
Forwards
Son Heung-min, Gil, Moura, Kane, Richarlison, Karczewska