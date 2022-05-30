EFL chief warns pitch invasions 'cannot continue' as he promises 'tougher sanctions'

The man in charge of the second, third and fourth tiers of English football has promised a crack down following a recent spate of shocking incidents

The CEO of the English Football League (EFL) has promised "tougher sanctions" on clubs whose fans invade the pitch and cause trouble amid a recent spate of incidents.

The end of the EFL season was marred by crowd trouble, including a Nottingham Forest fan being jailed after headbutting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp amid a large scale pitch invasion following his team's Championship play-off semi-final victory.

Fans also invaded the pitch before the end of Bristol Rovers' League Two promotion clinching win over Scunthorpe, causing the game to be delayed significantly.

What has Birch said about the invasions?

In an open letter, CEO Trevor Birch wrote: "On the final days of the season and in the play-off semi-finals we all saw that a minority of fans remain intent on demonstrating ugly and unacceptable behaviours at our games.

"While this is of course a mirror of our society, disorder and criminal behaviour at football only serves to tarnish our game’s reputation and impact the majority of fans who pay their money to go and watch the game in a lawful manner.

"The pitch incursions we have all seen cannot continue. Let’s be crystal clear: it is a criminal offence to enter the field of play. Any supporter doing so risks being arrested and receiving a club ban, a football banning order, and a criminal record.

"The penalties for entering the pitch can also have significant consequences on people’s lives away from football, be that from an educational or employment perspective. Not only could you lose the privilege of watching your team, but you could jeopardise an academic future or lose your job and suffer financial difficulties.

"While some suggest that pitch invasions are harmless in the main, the reality is that they are facilitating unacceptable behaviour by providing cover for the reckless few seeking to cause harm.

"There can be no blurring of the lines or ambiguity with this matter. Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators. The EFL will be working with the various authorities on a series of measures during the close season to help reinforce that message and address the challenge that is being presented to the game.

"As part of this work the introduction of tougher but proportionate sanctions will now also have to be considered with your respective club in the early part of next month. For our part, we will need to discuss what further measures could be introduced for the new season, including the potential use of capacity reductions, financial penalties, or other similar mitigations."

