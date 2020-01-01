EFL confirm plans for Championship to return on June 20

England's second-tier competition was able to make the announcement after the UK Government permitted the return of competitive sport

The EFL has announced provisional plans for the Championship to restart behind closed doors on June 20, more than three months after it was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption is subject to safety and government guidance being adhered to and clubs receiving clearance from their local authorities to host matches at their home stadiums.

There are 108 regular season matches remaining, plus the end-of-season play-offs.

The restart dates mirrors that of the Premier League, which announced plans last week to return with two matches on June 17 and its first full round of games on the weekend of June 20-21.

The EFL hope to complete all remaining matches, plus the season-ending Play-Off Final, by July 31.

“With Championship clubs set to return to full contact training later this week and following Saturday’s Government announcement, we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019/20 EFL season," EFL chairman Rick Parry.

"We have therefore today consulted with the board’s Championship directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on 20 June."

