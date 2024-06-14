How to watch today's Eels vs Roosters NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Eels vs Roosters NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 14th-placed Parramatta Eels (4-9) will be looking to cause an upset when they welcome the seventh-placed Sydney Roosters (7-6) to CommBank Stadium in NRL action on Saturday night.

Brad Arthur's side are not in the greatest form heading into this match, having lost six of their previous seven games to sit in 14th position.

However, that win came a fortnight ago against top-two side Cronulla Sharks. Their most recent defeat was a decent four-point loss against the seventh-place Canterbury Bulldogs.

Heavyweights Sydney, meanwhile, suffered a two-point heartbreaking defeat in a disappointing second-half capitulation against the North Queensland Cowboys last time out.

They had the chance to break into the top four if results elsewhere went their way since they hold the best points differential in the competition, but they blew it and will have to go again now.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Eels vs Roosters in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Eels vs Roosters date and start time

Date Saturday, June 15, 2024 Start time 7:35pm AEST/ 7:05pm ACST/ 5:35pm AWST Venue CommBank Stadium Location Sydney, Australia Referee Chris Butler

How to watch Eels vs Roosters on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to live stream every game of every round live or on-demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Eels vs Roosters game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Eels vs Roosters team news

Parramatta Eels

J'maine Hopgood was seen struggling with a never problem in his back in Round 14, but interim coach Trent Barrett is confident that he's fit to feature here. Maika Sivo is back on the wing after being pulled out on game day last week due to a hamstring issue.

Wiremu Greig, who started at prop last week, drops out of the 17, while Daejarn Asi returns to the bench. Edge forward Ryan Matterson is on the reserve list as he recovers from an illness.

Here's the Eels' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Clinton Gutherson (Captain) WINGER Maika Sivo, Blaize Talagi CENTRE Will Penisini FIVE-EIGHTH Dylan Brown HALFBACK Mitchell Moses PROP Reagan Campbell-Gillard HOOKER Brendan Hands 2ND ROW Kelma Tuilagi LOCK J'maine Hopgood INTERCHANGE Daejarn Asi, Shaun Lane, Makahesi Makatoa RESERVES Morgan Harper, Ryan Matterson

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters' numbers in 2024 have been rather average, but their attractive style of football, as well as the sheer quality and bundles of talent on their roster, continues to keep them in the mix of premiership heavyweights, even when they're on the verge of the eight.

With their whole Origin contingent ready to go after last week's bye, the Roosters have made a few changes to the side that played in Round 13. Michael Jennings returns as the replacement, but Sitili Tupouniua, Blake Steep, and Siua Wong have all been dropped off the interchange. Connor Watson returns from a throat issue to replace Brandon Smith as the starting hooker.

Below is the Roosters' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK James Tedesco (Captain) WINGER Daniel Tupou, Dominic Young CENTRE Fetalaiga Pauga, Joseph Manu FIVE-EIGHTH Luke Keary HALFBACK Sam Walker PROP Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Lindsay Collins HOOKER Connor Watson 2ND ROW Angus Crichton, Victor Radley LOCK Naufahu Whyte INTERCHANGE Sandon Smith, Spencer Leniu, Nat Butcher, Terrell May RESERVES Michael Jennings, Sitili Tupouniua, Zach Dockar-Clay, Ethan King, Siua Wong

Eels vs Roosters Recent Form

Parramatta Eels: LLLWL

Round Result R14 Bulldogs 22-18 Eels R13 Eels 34-22 Sharks R12 Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels R11 Storm 48-16 Eels R10 Eels 14-30 Broncos

Sydney Roosters: WWLWL

Round Result R13 Roosters 16-18 Cowboys R12 Raiders 16-44 Roosters R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters R10 Roosters 38-18 Warriors R9 Broncos 18-40 Roosters

Head-to-Head Record