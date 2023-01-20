Eduardo Camavinga to Arsenal?! Gunners interested in shock loan move for Real Madrid starlet

Arsenal are considering making a loan offer for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

Camavinga not a first-team regular at Madrid

Gunners hope to land him this month

Midfielder could boost their title hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League leaders are looking to strengthen their squad further in the January transfer window to boost their chances of beating Manchester City to the title this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have already signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton in a deal worth £26 million this week and are close to recruiting Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for £20m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: But the Gunners could be set for another big move before the window closes as Standard Sport reports they are interested in bringing the French midfielder to north London for the remainder of the season. Camavinga, 20, has featured 16 times for Madrid in La Liga this season, but the former Rennes star is not yet a first-team regular, having been named in the starting XI on just five occasions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's team hope to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on in-form Manchester United on Sunday.