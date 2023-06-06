Eden Hazard considering retirement after termination of Real Madrid contract - but he does have MLS transfer offer on the table

Retirement is reportedly an option that Eden Hazard is considering following his release by Real Madrid, but he also has an offer from MLS.

Belgian released by La Liga giants

May decide to hang up his boots

Approach made from Canada

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward has seen his contract at Santiago Bernabeu terminated by mutual consent, with that agreement brought to a close 12 months earlier than planned following a forgettable four seasons in Spain for the 32-year-old former Chelsea star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard registered just seven goals and nine assists through 76 appearances for Real, with the Blancos now moving in a different direction. They have agreed a compensation package with the Belgian, who was prepared to walk away with nothing after failing to live up to expectations for the Liga giants.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Marca reports that Hazard is now mulling over his options. Hanging up his boots is a possibility, with a spark being lost in his game, but there will be opportunities for him to play on. MLS side the Vancouver Whitecaps are said to have a proposal on the table that could take the talented winger to Canada.

WHAT NEXT? Hazard joined Real for €100 million (£86m/$107m) in 2019, having established a reputation as one of the best players on the planet while at Chelsea, but he struggled for form and fitness throughout his time at the Bernabeu and must now decide whether he has the appetite for another new challenge.