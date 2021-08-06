Ed Sheeran given Ipswich No. 17 and included in squad list

The 30-year-old singer will be included in the team photo ahead of the new season but hopes he is not called on to play as they target promotion

Singer Ed Sheeran has been included in Ipswich's squad list for the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old Grammy Award winning singer has been given the No. 17 jersey by the League One side and will be included in the official team photo for the season.

Sheeran is an Ipswich supporter and is also the main shirt sponsor for both the men's and women's teams.

What did Sheeran say?

“This is bonkers really, isn’t it! When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea," Sheeran told the club's website.

“I think this is going be a great season and I’m honoured to be a part of it.

"I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing!"

Why did Ipswich include Sheeran in the squad list?

The club's CEO Mark Ashton explained that they came up with the idea after seeing the singer wear the No. 17 shirt in a TikTok concert this summer.

"Having Ed involved is fantastic for the football club," he said.

"We saw pictures of him wearing the 17 shirt when he was at the club to perform his Euro 2020 TikTok concert so Paul and I spoke about it and we agreed to offer Ed the chance of that squad number.

"It’s our way of thanking him for his support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road this season."

