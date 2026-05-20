How to buy Ecuador vs Germany tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

We're set for a sizzling World Cup Group E curtain-closer at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25, when Ecuador go head-to-head with Germany.
Germany has a rich history competing in international football's greatest competition, having qualified for every World Cup since 1954 and being crowned champions on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014).
They always spark plenty of interest, and numerous football fans will be eager to see them in action in North America.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ecuador vs Germany, including where to buy and ticket prices.
When is Ecuador vs Germany at the World Cup 2026?
Ecuador World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Ecuador will look to maintain its momentum after an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw it finish second in the CONMEBOL standings. These fixtures await them in North America:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sun June 14
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
Sat June 20
Ecuador vs Curacao
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
Thu June 25
Ecuador vs Germany
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Germany World Cup 2026 Fixtures
After disappointing back-to-back group stage exits in 2018 and 2022, the pressure is on Germany to raise its game at the 2026 World Cup. Their Group E schedule is as follows:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sun June 14
Germany vs Curacao
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Sat June 20
Germany vs Ivory Coast
BMO Field (Toronto)
Thu June 25
Ecuador vs Germany
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
How to buy Ecuador vs Germany tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are Ecuador vs Germany tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 16 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City.
The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.
MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).
It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.