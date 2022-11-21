WATCH: Ecuador score first goal of 2022 World Cup as Valencia bounces back from VAR drama to net penalty
- Ecuador face Qatar in opener
- Valencia has early goal ruled out
- Scores again from the penalty spot
WHAT HAPPENED? The first goal of the World Cup arrived on 16 minutes when Valencia rolled home a penalty for Ecuador against hosts Qatar. Valencia had earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside but bounced back strongly. The Ecuador captain won a penalty after being caught by goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb and coolly converted the ensuing spot-kick.
The first goal of the #FIFAWorldCup has come from the penalty spot!#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BLnogzARhQ— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 20, 2022
THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP BELONGS TO ECUADOR 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sGTPm4VZaI— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valencia's goal means he is now Ecuador's highest-scoring player in World Cup history with four goals, overtaking Agustin Delgado on three.
WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? Gustavo Alfaro's side are back in action on Friday against the Netherlands.