'Eat or get eaten!' - Erik ten Hag says Man Utd players must be 'more hungry' than opponents after snatching win against Brentford

Erik ten Hag has urged his Manchester United players to show more desire than their opponents after they sealed a late comeback win against Brentford.

Ten Hag sends Man Utd players message

McTominay double grabbed undeserved win vs Brentford

'You eat or you get eaten'

WHAT HAPPENED? United were heading for a third successive home defeat but Scott McTominay struck twice in stoppage time to give the Red Devils a much-needed win. However, Ten Hag admitted that the win didn't change the fact they are under-performing in matches and he believes they are still lacking desire.

WHAT THEY SAID: "These games give fuel to the dressing room. In football it is eat or get eaten," Ten Hag told a press conference after the epic comeback. "Too many times in the first half of this season we got eaten by opponents who are more hungry. This can't be. Every player has to deliver that in every second he is on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are still mid-table in the Premier League and have lost four of their opening eight matches, falling way behind the race to finish in the top four. They have also made a disastrous start in the Champions League, losing their two matches against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. However, Ten Hag believes there is still a good spirit in the dressing room.

"After all the setbacks we have suffered, it is not easy for a team. You see that they are linked and that they fight for each other," he added. "When you play a match, you have to be in it for 95 or 100 minutes."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils' next match is away to Sheffield United on October 21.