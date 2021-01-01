Dzeko set to leave Roma after falling out with manager Fonseca

The former Manchester City forward had a set-to with the coach over the dismissal of Gianluca Gomber

Edin Dzeko is set to part ways with following a breakdown in his relationship with manager Paulo Fonesca.

The Bosnian forward had a brief meeting with the coach at the club’s Trigoria base on Monday, but it did not lead to a thawing of relations.

Roma are seeking a solution to move the 34-year-old former forward on, and he has been linked with Juventus, but the issue they face is there is little over a week until the January transfer window closes.

The issue dates back to a clash between the pair following the defeat to Spezia on January 19.

Dzeko reportedly confronted Fonseca over the club’s decision to dismiss team manager Gianluca Gomber, and it led to the forward being left out of the squad for the 4-3 win over Spezia on Saturday.

Roma are preparing for a home game with Verona on Sunday, and that will be without Dzeko ahead of a likely exit.

Roma’s last-gasp win over Spezia on Saturday sparked wild celebrations, with Fonseca charging up the touchline in delight, but he refused to answer questions on Dzeko in his post-match press conference.

“I understand the curiosity you have, but I don’t want to say anything else,” Fonseca said when asked to comment on Dzeko’s position at the club. “I already talked about this yesterday, I don’t want to say anything more. The important thing is what we did here today, a great victory for the team.

“I am purely focused on my team. It is difficult to see that Roma are treated differently in the media – not Fonseca, but Roma – acting as if we are bottom of the table. I think Roma deserve more respect. I don’t pay attention to the media, I am just focused on my work.”

Asked about his celebration of Lorenzo Pellegrini’s late winner, Fonseca said: “It was an emotional moment. It would’ve been an injustice not to win this game, as we deserved to win fully, and it was a moment when we proved that we are all together.”

Roma are currently third in , six points behind leaders .