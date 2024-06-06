This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wests Tigers NRL 2024
Watch Dragons vs Wests Tigers on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Dragons v Wests Tigers NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Dragons versus Wests Tigers NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Wests Tigers (2-9) will look for a positive return from bye week when they take on the Dragons (6-6) at WIN Stadium on Friday night.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

In a statement win, St George Illawarra defeated second-placed Penrith by 12 points to move within one game of breaking into the top eight. They were partly helped by five Panthers key stats away on State Of Origin duty, while they just missed talisman Ben Hunt.

Meanwhile, Benji Marshall's team suffered their eighth straight defeat in Round 12 against the North Queensland Cowboys. The Tigers were utilising their bye weekend to try and refresh and re-focus on the task of climbing out of the bottom-two and avoiding a third consecutive wooden spoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dragons vs Wests Tigers in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Dragons vs. Wests Tigers date and start time

DateFriday, June 7, 2024
Start time8:00pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:00pm AWST
VenueWIN Stadium
LocationWollongong, Australia
RefereeChris Butler

How to watch Dragons vs. Wests Tigers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Dragons vs. Wests Tigers NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is Dragons vs. Wests Tigers game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Dragons vs. Wests Tigers team news

Dragons

Fresh from a stunning victory over the premiers, coach Shane Flanagan has chosen the same 17-man team, with Origin stars Ben Hunt, Jaydn Su'A, and Zac Lomax put among the reserves.

Below is the Dragons' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayer(s)
FULLBACKTyrell Sloan
WINGERSione Finau, Max Feagai
CENTREMosese Suli
FIVE-EIGHTHKyle Flanagan
HALFBACKJesse Marschke
PROPFrancis Molo, Jack De Belin
HOOKERJacob Liddle
2ND ROWLuciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner
LOCKTom Eisenhuth
INTERCHANGEBlake Lawrie, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Toby Couchman, Ryan Couchman
RESERVESFa'amanu Brown, Michael Molo, Christian Tuipulotu, Ben Hunt (Captain), Jaydn Su'A, Zac Lomax

Wests Tigers

There are a few changes to the squad that fell to the Cowboys in Round 12, including a new-look centre partnership and another player set to make his NRL debut.

The absence of David Klemmer (suspension) and Isaiah Papali’i (ankle) means the team will deploy a reshuffled forward pack.

Alex Twal switches from lock to prop, with both Alex Seyfarth and Justin Matamua promoted to the starting side. Sione Fainu, recalled for only his second NRL game, and Reuben Porter, poised to make his NRL debut, are among the fresh faces on the bench.

Below is the Wests Tigers' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayer(s)
FULLBACKJahream Bula
WINGERAlex Lobb, Solomon Alaimalo
CENTRECharlie Staines, Justin Olam
FIVE-EIGHTHLachlan Galvin
HALFBACKJayden Sullivan
PROPStefano Utoikamanu, Alex Twal
HOOKERApisai Koroisau (Captain)
2ND ROWSamuela Fainu, Alex Seyfarth
LOCKJustin Matamua
INTERCHANGEBrent Naden, Fonua Pole, Sione Fainu, Reuben Porter
RESERVESTallyn Da Silva, Solomona Faataape, Kit Laulilii, Asu Kepaoa, Jordan Miller

Dragons vs Wests Tigers Recent Form

Dragons: LLWLW

RoundResult
R13Panthers 10-22 Dragons
R12Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons
R10Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs
R9Sharks 20-10 Dragons
R8Dragons 18-60 Roosters

Wests Tigers: LLLLL

RoundResult
R12Cowboys 42-28 Tigers
R11Tigers 12-24 Dolphins
R10Tigers 14-20 Knights
R9Bulldogs 22-14 Tigers
R8Tigers 10-34 Broncos

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
14/04/24Tigers 12-24 Dragons
20/07/23Dragons 18-14 Tigers
07/05/23Tigers 18-16 Dragons
28/08/22Tigers 22-24 Dragons
01/05/22Dragons 12-6 Tigers
Advertisement