How to watch today's Dragons v Wests Tigers NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Dragons versus Wests Tigers NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Wests Tigers (2-9) will look for a positive return from bye week when they take on the Dragons (6-6) at WIN Stadium on Friday night.

In a statement win, St George Illawarra defeated second-placed Penrith by 12 points to move within one game of breaking into the top eight. They were partly helped by five Panthers key stats away on State Of Origin duty, while they just missed talisman Ben Hunt.

Meanwhile, Benji Marshall's team suffered their eighth straight defeat in Round 12 against the North Queensland Cowboys. The Tigers were utilising their bye weekend to try and refresh and re-focus on the task of climbing out of the bottom-two and avoiding a third consecutive wooden spoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dragons vs Wests Tigers in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Dragons vs. Wests Tigers date and start time

Date Friday, June 7, 2024 Start time 8 :00pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:00pm AWST Venue WIN Stadium Location Wollongong, Australia Referee Chris Butler

How to watch Dragons vs. Wests Tigers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Dragons vs. Wests Tigers NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Dragons vs. Wests Tigers game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Dragons vs. Wests Tigers team news

Dragons

Fresh from a stunning victory over the premiers, coach Shane Flanagan has chosen the same 17-man team, with Origin stars Ben Hunt, Jaydn Su'A, and Zac Lomax put among the reserves.

Below is the Dragons' full team list for Round 14:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Tyrell Sloan WINGER Sione Finau, Max Feagai CENTRE Mosese Suli FIVE-EIGHTH Kyle Flanagan HALFBACK Jesse Marschke PROP Francis Molo, Jack De Belin HOOKER Jacob Liddle 2ND ROW Luciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner LOCK Tom Eisenhuth INTERCHANGE Blake Lawrie, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Toby Couchman, Ryan Couchman RESERVES Fa'amanu Brown, Michael Molo, Christian Tuipulotu, Ben Hunt (Captain), Jaydn Su'A, Zac Lomax

Wests Tigers

There are a few changes to the squad that fell to the Cowboys in Round 12, including a new-look centre partnership and another player set to make his NRL debut.

The absence of David Klemmer (suspension) and Isaiah Papali’i (ankle) means the team will deploy a reshuffled forward pack.

Alex Twal switches from lock to prop, with both Alex Seyfarth and Justin Matamua promoted to the starting side. Sione Fainu, recalled for only his second NRL game, and Reuben Porter, poised to make his NRL debut, are among the fresh faces on the bench.

Below is the Wests Tigers' full team list for Round 14:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Jahream Bula WINGER Alex Lobb, Solomon Alaimalo CENTRE Charlie Staines, Justin Olam FIVE-EIGHTH Lachlan Galvin HALFBACK Jayden Sullivan PROP Stefano Utoikamanu, Alex Twal HOOKER Apisai Koroisau (Captain) 2ND ROW Samuela Fainu, Alex Seyfarth LOCK Justin Matamua INTERCHANGE Brent Naden, Fonua Pole, Sione Fainu, Reuben Porter RESERVES Tallyn Da Silva, Solomona Faataape, Kit Laulilii, Asu Kepaoa, Jordan Miller

Dragons vs Wests Tigers Recent Form

Dragons: LLWLW

Round Result R13 Panthers 10-22 Dragons R12 Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons R10 Dragons 28-14 Rabbitohs R9 Sharks 20-10 Dragons R8 Dragons 18-60 Roosters

Wests Tigers: LLLLL

Round Result R12 Cowboys 42-28 Tigers R11 Tigers 12-24 Dolphins R10 Tigers 14-20 Knights R9 Bulldogs 22-14 Tigers R8 Tigers 10-34 Broncos

Head-to-Head Record