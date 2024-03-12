This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jadon Sancho PSV Borussia Dortmund Champions LeagueGetty
Champions League
team-logo
Signal Iduna Park
team-logo
WATCH ON
Anselm Noronha

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL Round of 16 game

Champions LeagueBorussia DortmundPSV EindhovenBorussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund and PSV will play for a spot in the Champions League quarter-final when they two sides clash in a Round of 16 second leg fixture at Signal Iduna Park on Thursday (AEDT).

▶ Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand

The sides played out a two-goal draw in the first leg tie in Eindhoven, making this a must-win game for either side in order to progress deeper in UCL knockouts.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 14, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am AEDT
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, March 14, in Australia.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

While Sebastien Haller and Samuel Bamba remain sidelined through injuries, Felix Nmecha returned as a substitute in last weekend's 2-1 league win at Werder Bremen after recovering from a hip injury.

Mats Hummels is likely to be handed a start ahead of Niklas Sule, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at centre back.

As Niclas Fullkrug continues to fill in for Haller, it is set to be between the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt for roles in the attacking third, but Donyell Malen is sure to start.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
Forwards:Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

PSV Eindhoven team news

Attacker Noa Lang is a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury, while Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari emerge as doubts on account of muscle problems.

Rested in last Friday's 1-0 league win at Go Ahead Eagles, Johan Bakayoko is set to take his spot from Bayern loanee Malik Tillman alongside captain Luuk de Jong and Hirving Lozano in attack.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Til, Junior; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman
Defenders:Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo
Midfielders:Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, Land, Tillman, Til, Babadi, Ledezma
Forwards:Pepi, De Jong, Bakayoko, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 20, 2024PSV 1-1 Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League
January 7, 2017PSV 1-4 Borussia DortmundClub Friendly
October 22, 2002Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSVUEFA Champions League
October 2, 2002PSV 1-3 Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League

Useful links

Advertisement