Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

In one of the Champions League blockbuster clashes on matchday six, Borussia Dortmund are set to welcome Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (local time).

Both sides are level with 12 points each, in the top half of the table after five games, as BVB and Barca come off their own 3-0 wins against Dinamo Zagreb and Brest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 7am AEDT on Thursday, December 12, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The Black and Yellow boss Nuri Sahin was dealt with a double blow in the weekend 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga. Niklas Sule sustained a knock to his right ankle, while Maximilian Beier picked up a knee problem in the domestic game.

Waldemar Anton remains sidelined with a muscle problem, with Julian Brandt , Karim Adeyemi and Gio Reyna also doubtful to feature here.

Barcelona team news

Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick will remain without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Ansu Fati through injuries, but Ronald Araujo could make a comeback from injury.

Despite scoring in back-to-back games, Ferran Torres may need to make way in favour of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal supporting Robert Lewandowski from either flanks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BVB Last 2 matches BAR 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Barcelona 3 - 1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Barcelona 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

