Donnarumma: "We're really raring to go to the World Cup"

Speaking to Sportitalia after the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Gianluigi Donnarumma, theCitizens’ Italian goalkeeper, spoke about the upcoming play-off against Northern Ireland: “We’re really raring to go; we had dinner in London with the manager (head coach Gennaro Gattuso, ed.), and we’re in regular contact. I think we’ll go there in great shape, trying to give it our all because we have to get to the World Cup; we have to take Italy there, there’s no doubt about it.”