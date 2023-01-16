Don't panic! Real Madrid won't be forced into transfer market despite Super Cup humbling by Barcelona

Real Madrid will not make drastic movements in the transfer market after a poor string of results has thrown their season into uncertainty.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid have endured a poor run of form of late, losing to Villarreal in La Liga before falling 3-1 in the Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona. Transfer rumours have accordingly popped up, with Los Blancos reportedly ready to dip into the market. But according to Marca, Madrid will stay put.

Aside from switching Casemiro for the promising Aurelien Tchouameni, this is mostly the same Madrid squad that won La Liga and the Champions League last year, a group that coach Carlo Ancelotti has faith in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid trail Barcelona by three points in La Liga and face a tricky Champions League knockout stage matchup with Liverpool next month. It could be a pivotal period for the reigning champions.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Ancelotti tried to keep things calm after the Super Cup final loss, claiming: "Real Madrid always come back."

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos play Villarreal in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday, and will likely look the same team come the end of the January transfer window.