Diogo Jota death: Liverpool star married his wife Rute Cardoso two weeks ago & tragically leaves behind three young children as final Instagram post celebrates his magical wedding day

Diogo Jota married wife Rute Cardoso less than two weeks prior to his tragic death at the age of 28 and he leaves behind three young children.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Liverpool and Portugal forward lost his life in a car accident on July 3, 2025. News of his passing stunned the football world, with tributes flooding in from across the globe - with his former clubs paying homage to the Premier League title winner, alongside players of the past and present.

WHAT JOTA SAID

Many offered words of condolence to Jota’s family. He tied the knot with partner Rute at a fairytale wedding ceremony on June 22, 2025. The Portuguese called that occasion: “A day we will never forget”.

Those were the words in his final Instagram post, with pictures and videos being shared from a special day for the Jota family. He and Rute had said “yes to forever” after exchanging vows and rings.

Jota said that he was “the lucky one” after entering into married life. He and Rute had three children together - four-year-old Dinis, two-year-old Duarte and a baby daughter who was born in November 2024.

JOTA'S LEGACY

Jota died after the vehicle that he and his 26-year-old brother Andre Silva were travelling in crashed in the Zamora region of Spain. Having previously represented Pacos de Ferreira, Porto and Wolves, Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 and scored 65 goals for the Reds through 182 appearances.