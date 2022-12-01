Deschamps blames his rotation as France slip to shock World Cup defeat to Tunisia

Didier Deschamps believes that rotating his France side so much was the reason they fell to defeat against Tunisia on Wednesday.

Deschamps fielded heavily-rotated side

Lost 1-0 to Tunisia

Insists France will benefit from the rotation

WHAT HAPPENED? With France already having secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup ahead of matchday three in Group D, head coach Deschamps used their game against Tunisia as a rare chance to rest and rotate his squad. They fell to a shock defeat, though, with Wahbi Khazri's goal the difference.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to RMC after the match, Deschamps delivered his assessment: "We had some difficulties through the choices that I made. It should help us in four days. Some players were at risk [of injury] and we had just played two high-intensity matches. It allowed the substitutes to see the difference [in quality] in a World Cup match."

He added: "We’ve reached the objective, we’re going to recover, now begins a second competition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 1-0 win for Tunisia wasn't enough to secure them their place in the knockouts and instead sees them eliminated, due to Australia eking out a 1-0 victory of their own against Denmark elsewhere in the group. However, they can head home proud of their work, having beaten the defending champions.

France, meanwhile, can be content with the fact they have rested key players ahead of the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will face an under-performing Poland side in the last 16 on Sunday.