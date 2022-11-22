Denmark vs Tunisia: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Denmark build upon their strong performances recently?

High flying Denmark start their FIFA World Cup campaign against Tunisia at the Education City stadium. This will be the first encounter between the two sides in a World Cup.

Denmark have established themselves as one of the most astute international sides in world football after the Euros last year. They come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over the defending champions France in a friendly. They have managed to beat France in their last 2 meetings.

Tunisia come into this fixture on the back of a 5-1 defeat against Brazil but that was their only defeat in the last 7 games. Ranked 30 in FIFA rankings Tunisia will be hoping to put a dent in Denmark's ship.

Denmark vs Tunisia confirmed lineups

Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg, Eriksen

Tunisia XI (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Slimane, Msakni; Jebali

Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE updates

Denmark and Tunisia's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Denmark will face defending champions France up next and will finish their group campaign with a game agaisnt Australia. Tunisia will come up against Australia and France in their next two fixture respectively.