'Delivery' meals gave him away... French courts are pursuing Samir Nasri

All eyes in France are on former international footballer Samir Nasri, after he found himself at the centre of a complex tax case that could cost him millions of euros, at a time when the French authorities are insisting that “justice is no joke” for those who attempt to evade the tax system.

According to revelations by the French newspaper Les Echos, the tax authorities suspect that Nasri, aged 38 and officially resident in Dubai, is in fact living permanently in Paris, which makes him liable for French tax.

The authorities estimate that the amount he owes could exceed €5 million, as his current situation does not meet the tax residency requirements for expatriates.

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According to the newspaper, the investigation was based on numerous indications relating to the former player’s lifestyle, most notably an unexpected activity that raised suspicions: food deliveries to his home in Paris.

Data showed that Nasri placed no fewer than 212 orders via the "Deliveroo" app in a single year, a figure the authorities considered proof of his actual residence in the French capital, and not in Dubai as he claims.

Nasri, who currently works as a sports consultant for Canal+, has strongly denied these allegations, insisting that he will defend himself before the French courts to prove the legality of his status as a resident abroad.

The case, which combines financial and criminal elements, is attracting widespread attention in French sporting and media circles, particularly as Nasri is considered one of the most prominent players of his generation, following a distinguished career with Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City, before retiring from the game in 2021.

If the charges are proven, Nasri could face hefty fines, as well as being required to pay back taxes, making this one of the most sensitive cases involving a French sports star in recent years.

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