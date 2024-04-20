How to watch today’s Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as play start time and team news.

Delhi Capitals aim to halt Sunrisers Hyderabad winning chariot as the two sides lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals tormented Gujarat Titans in their previous outing which could ring some alarm bells in the SRH dugout.

The DC bowlers bundled the 2022 IPL winners for a mere total of 89 runs chasing the target down in 9.5 overs bolstering their already dampened NRR.

The home side will now be vying to garner some momentum from their back-to-back victories and stop a high-flying batting unit of SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, dismantled and destroyed RCB in their previous outing scoring the highest total in an innings for a team with 287 runs in 20 overs.

SRH toiled around with a shambolic bowling unit of RCB and if their batsman find their groove once again, they have the capability of smashing sixes for fun all around the park.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Date & Play Start Time

Delhi Capitals return to the Arun Jaitley stadium for the first time this campaign as they welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday April 20, 2024.

The start time for two sides is scheduled at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

Date April 20, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location New Delhi

How to watch DC vs SRH online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad online through Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports is the perfect platform for viewers to watch on-demand matches from FOX Sports, ESPN, Racing.com, and multiple other broadcasters. The Australian OTT service is owned by Hubbl with monthly plans ranging from $25-$35.

DC vs SRH Team News

Delhi Capitals Team News

After some shambolic bowling displays, DC's bowling lineup have found the perfect groove restricting LSG and GT for shorter targets in their previous two outings.

Mukesh Kumar's performance against Gujarat will give the Indian pacer a host of confidence.

Kumar's swing first dismantled Wriddhiman Saha before the 30-year-old picked up another couple in his last spell to wrap up the innings.

Rishabh Pant's bat continued to flow against GT having guided his side past the finishing line with a quickfire knock of 16 runs. His bowling changes and his captaincy have surely strengthened DC's chances of producing a comeback after some shambolic early stumbles.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

The SRH batting lineup was once again in a sublime batting form as they toppled the highest runs scored record in an innings which was set by them a few nights ago against the Mumbai Indians.

2023 ODI World Cup winner Travis Head stitched a dazzling hundred as the opener as he continued his majestic touch with the bat playing in the Indian subcontinent.

Heinrich Klassen would have surely itched his name in the hearts of SRH's fans as the South African batsman bashed the RCB bowlers all around the park in an AB De Villiers-esque innings of 67 runs in just 31 balls.

Lower-order contributions from Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad saw the Sunrisers piece a daunting target of 287 something they can replicate against a below-par DC bowling lineup.

With the ball, the onus would be on captain Pat Cummins who settled his nerves to pick up three crucial wickets in the previous outing for SRH.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL matches: