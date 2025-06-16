Dele Alley! Ex-Tottenham star offered shock future in bowling if Como career rebuild crumbles - with Alli topping Leah Williamson & Fallon Sherrock in Milton Keynes celebrity stakes

Dele Alli has been offered the chance to become 'Dele Alley', with Como’s former Tottenham midfielder being presented with a future career in bowling.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England international Dele is currently in the process of trying to rekindle a lost spark in Italy. Having severed ties with Everton as a free agent, the 29-year-old stepped out of his Premier League comfort zone and embraced a new challenge in Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

If that dream begins to fade, then Dele has been informed that he is always welcome in his native Milton Keynes. He has been billed as the city’s top celebrity, trumping the likes of Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, darts star Fallon Sherrock and Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford in those stakes.

THE GOSSIP

Dele is so popular in MK that he has been honoured with ‘The Dele Alley’ by Lane7 bowling. Said venture comes complete with balls sporting Dele’s face, personalised shoes and a commemorative plaque - with the lane opening to the public on June 23.

WHAT LANE7 SAID

Gavin Hughes, managing director of Lane7, has said: "Dele Alli is a hero to Milton Keynes. His time at MK Dons, Tottenham and England saw his status rise, so much so that he deserves a bowling alley named in his honour. And we couldn’t be prouder of our Dele ‘Alley’.

"Whilst we don’t have the power to rename a road, a lane we can very much do! We look forward to seeing our fans bowl their hearts out, and if he wants a go, we’ll offer him a lifetime free bowling! We’d love to have him bowl on his own Alley!”

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE?

Dele still has 12 months left to run on the contract that he signed with Como in January 2025. He has made just one appearance for them so far, which lasted less than 10 minutes after he was shown a red card on debut during a substitute outing against AC Milan.