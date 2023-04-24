Debate: Where should Harry Kane go this summer?

Tottenham's latest debacle against Newcastle should have made Harry Kane's mind up over leaving this summer - but where should he go?

The England and Spurs captain was the only bright point in an otherwise dim Sunday afternoon for Cristian Stellini's side.

A mazy run and astute finish early in the second half put Kane's qualities on display for all to see - as well as the gulf in class between him and his Spurs team-mates.

That's because his moment of brilliance was wholly irrelevant thanks to the five goals conceded before it. And in 21 first-half minutes, no less.

Spurs' chances of securing Champions League football now look in severe doubt, sealing yet another forgettable season at club level for the record-breaking striker.

Surely it's time for Kane to move on, then, but where should his next destination be? Let us know in the comments below 👇

