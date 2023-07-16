Debate: Lionel Messi won't be able to turn Inter Miami's fortunes around

Lionel Messi has finally been confirmed as an Inter Miami player, but the MLS side are enduring a horrific season.

Inter Miami fans experienced a familiar, sinking feeling on Saturday, with the Herons falling to a 3-0 defeat against high-flying St. Louis. The result extended the MLS strugglers' winless run to an astonishing 11 games - form that has left them marooned at the foot of the Eastern Conference table.

The day started off on a euphoric high too, with Lionel Messi finally being unveiled at Inter Miami following his headline-grabbing exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi is not expected to play an MLS game until July 26, with the league now set to take a break for the Leagues Cup.

When action does resume, Inter Miami will have just 12 regular season games to make up ground on the rest of the league and qualify for the play-offs. We all know Messi is special, perhaps the greatest to ever play the game.

However, surely even he cannot turn this teams fortunes around in such a short space of time? Or do you think he can inspire his new side into play-off contention? Have your say in the comments below 👇