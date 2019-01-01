De Gea warned Henderson believes he can be Man Utd’s No. 1

Former Red Devils goalkeeping coach Eric Steele says a shot-stopper currently on loan at Sheffield United is eyeing a leading role at Old Trafford

David de Gea has been warned that his position at could soon be under threat, with Eric Steele saying Dean Henderson believes he can be the Red Devils’ No. 1.

A international remains in charge of the gloves at Old Trafford for now, and has committed to a new long-term contract.

Henderson, though, is picking up important Premier League experience during a loan spell at Sheffield United and has time on his side at 22 years of age.

He has unshakable belief in his ability and has already spoken of his desire to make a breakthrough at his parent club.

Former United goalkeeping coach Steele believes Henderson is capable of challenging De Gea and sees him returning to Manchester in 2020 with a starting berth in his sights.

“He has all the physical attributes you need," Steele told The Athletic.

“Plus that cockiness and confidence about him. He sees himself as the biggest challenger to David de Gea at Manchester United and I love that. Even though he is not at the club right now.

“I have no problems with that. He is doing the right thing and getting experience at a good club. He is still a young keeper. Peter Schmeichel didn’t come to Old Trafford until he was 28. David de Gea was the exception at 19 or 20. I have said this to Dean privately. He is still a young keeper.

“Knowing Dean as I do, what he will be thinking is, ‘Richard Hartis (Manchester United’s senior goalkeeping coach) and Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer], please keep sending your scouts to '.

“He knows he is being watched. He knows what is required. David de Gea has signed his new deal. There are some good goalkeepers at the club. Sergio Romero is talented, while Lee Grant is a very good senior goalkeeper.

“But Richard Hartis will be asking, ‘Who is going to challenge De Gea?’ I am sure Dean will be thinking he can be the No.1 at Manchester United.”

It is not just a prominent role at United that Henderson has his sights set on, with the former U21 international also expected to challenge for senior honours with the Three Lions after breaking into Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time.

Steele added: “Dean wants to be England No. 1.

“I give him great credit for that. There are seven English goalkeepers playing in the Premier League. A really good group.

“But he has come through the England set-up. We have a good group of young players who will continue to provide Gareth with headaches.

“Dean just needs to keep his feet on the ground. He is working with a good goalkeeping coach in Darren Ward. The manager also definitely won’t let him get ahead of himself. He is at a good club.”