De Gea signs new four-year deal with Man Utd

The Spanish goalkeeper has committed to fresh terms with the Red Devils that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2023

David de Gea has brought the uncertainty surrounding his future to a close by signing a new four-year contract at .

The Spaniard’s fresh terms at Old Trafford include the option for a further 12-month extension to take him through to the summer of 2024.

A prolonged stay for the 28-year-old in had been mooted for some time, but no official word was given.

United are now delighted to announce that their four-time Player of the Year has put to pen to paper and brought to an end the speculation suggesting that he could head towards free agency.

De Gea, who has been with the Red Devils since 2011, told the club’s official website : “It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour.

“Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here.

“I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added after seeing his No.1 commit to a long-term project: “I am delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club.

“Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs. David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defence.

“Over his time here, David has really understood the values of playing for Manchester United and now represents everything you want in a goalkeeper.

“As a player he is still hugely determined and hungry to achieve more. We all look forward to working together to meet those ambitions over the coming years.”

During his time with United, De Gea has taken in 367 appearances.

He is one of few players still on the club’s books to have savoured a Premier League title triumph, while he has also experienced , League Cup, Community Shield and successes.