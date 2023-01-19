De Gea says losing Casemiro is 'big blow' for Man Utd and questions schedule ahead of Arsenal trip

David de Gea has admitted Casemiro's unavailability against Arsenal due to suspension is a 'big blow' for Man Utd.

Casemiro tripped Zaha to stop the striker

Picked up his fifth caution of the season

Will miss trip to London

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro picked uphis fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. This means that the Brazilian will miss United's next fixture against Arsenal and De Gea could not hide his disappointment after the game. The keeper has also questioned the scheduling of the trip to Arsenal as the Crystal Palace fixture, which was originally postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, was tucked in ahead of the all-important trip to London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a big blow to lose Casemiro for Sunday," De Gea told Sky Sports. "I don't get why Arsenal don't play as we have to play in the same week and they don't. Now we are missing one of our best players. I don't understand. Now we miss him [Casemiro] for a big game and it is a big loss for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The keeper also reflected on United's performance at Selhurst Park and insisted that the focus is already on the next "massive game" against Arsenal. "It's football. Sometimes you score at the end and sometimes they score at the end. Let's keep going. I think we're doing really well and it's a massive game on Sunday. I think we're a much better team than we were before. We are competing really well, deserving the points, playing as a team, which is massive. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to fight for the team. It's nice to watch and it was a bit sad today because we concede at the end but I still believe in this team. I think we have great players, we all want to win, so let's keep going," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The 30-year-old will serve his suspension for the Arsenal match and then will be eligible to play against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup next Wednesday.