'One of the best!' - Dax McCarty has 'good feeling' ahead of Nashville SC's vital MLS playoff game against Orlando City

Nashville's Dax McCarty believes that Tuesday's first-ever MLS playoff game at Geodis Park could be 'one of the best'.

Nashville hosting first playoff game

Captain McCarty buzzing over excitement

Win-or-go-home for Nashville

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Tuesday evening's MLS playoff clash, the Nashville captain said he's buzzing over the excitement in the buildup to their match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First playoff game at Geodis Park... It's a Tuesday night, late kickoff, and I just have a feeling it's going to be one of the best atmospheres we've played in," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nashville trail Orlando City in the series after losing 1-0 in game one. They're now in a state of all-or-nothing as a loss would see them booted from the playoffs where as a regulation victory or a penalty shootout win would see them take the contest to a third game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NASHVILLE? They host Orlando City in game two of their best-of-three MLS playoff series Tuesday evening.