David de Gea woke up unemployed on his wedding day! Goalkeeper marries long-term partner Edurne ahead of crunch Man Utd contract talks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper tied the knot with partner Edurne on Saturday and the couple later uploaded a photo of them together on Instagram post-wedding with a caption, "We couldn't be happier!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea is technically a free agent at the moment as his previous contract with United expired after June 30. The club have reportedly offered a new contract with much lower wages, as they continue talks with Inter over a transfer of their goalkeeper Andre Onana.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVID DE GEA? The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr as he continues to hold contract talks with the club United. It remains to be seen now if he agrees to extend his stay at Old Trafford or end his 12-year-long association with the club to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.