David Beckham and ex-Man Utd players gather at St. Andrews Cathedral to attend funeral of Lady Cathy Ferguson, late wife of legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham joined a host of his old team-mates to say a final farewell to Lady Cathy Ferguson on Tuesday.

Manchester United announced on October 6 that Lady Cathy, wife of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex, had died at the age of 84.

Her funeral was held on Monday at St Andrews Cathedral, with Beckham among the mourners alongside several of his former Manchester United team-mates.

Beckham had previously paid tribute to Lady Cathy after hearing news of her passing.

“Obviously deepest sympathies go to the boss because to have Cathy by his side for a long, long time, got many, many years to be the strength that he needed through his career and through his life, it’s a really sad time for him and his family and the grandkids, so we obviously send our love to him," he said.

Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ji-Sung Park, Darren Fletcher and former Manchester United captains Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce joined Beckham at St Andrews.

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers were also in attendance to pay their respects.

Sir Alex and Lady Cathy's son Jason read out an emotional eulogy during the service and revealed how her great-grandaughter had been born on Saturday.

"Two days after my mum passed, there was a little girl born in Aberdeen, my granddaughter, my mum and dad's great granddaughter," he said.

"And that little girl is called Isla Cathleen, and that's a tribute, the perfect tribute. And believe it or not, just before we walked in here today, my son's wife went into labor. You couldn't make it up. That is what my mum was all about, she was all about family."

Lady Cathy married Sir Alex in 1966 and was by his side throughout a brilliant managerial career. The Scot enjoyed a period of unparalleled success at Manchester United, winning 38 titles at home and abroad during over 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.