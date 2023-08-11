Daniel Levy told he is doing 'fantastic job at Tottenham' by club icon despite Harry Kane's imminent €100m+ move to Bayern Munich

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Teddy Sheringham says he is pleased with Daniel Levy's work at the club despite Harry Kane's departure.

Sheringham happy with Levy

Despite Kane sale

Praises future planning

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheringham revealed that he is pleased with the 'fantastic job' Levy has done so far at Spurs. Levy took over at the club in 2001 as chairman after his company English National Investment Company gained majority shares. Levy has made news over the last few months during the Kane-Bayern saga, attempting to delay Bayern Munich's attempts to sign his club's top scorer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sheringham, speaking on Premier League fans’ hopes, views and predictions from the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey, said: “Yes, I think so [whether the club would have learnt from their mistakes after selling Gareth Bale]. Overall, I still think Daniel Levy is doing a fantastic job at Tottenham - they are building for the future, but I do understand that they need to invest on the pitch as well, not just on the training ground and the football stadium. They do need to spend it [Kane’s transfer fee] wisely.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While happy with Levy's work, Sheringham did warn that the club needs to make good decisions with their expenditure after their big money sale and try to avoid falling into the same pitfalls as they did after Gareth Bale's move to Real Madrid in 2013.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Ange Postecoglou made it clear that he had planned for the departure of their star striker, though it is unlikely that the club will be looking for a replacement this summer.