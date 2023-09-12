'He's crazy!' - Dani Carvajal admits Jude Bellingham blew him away in very first Real Madrid training session

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal says he and his team-mates were in awe of Jude Bellingham when they saw him in training for the first time.

Bellingham off to great start

Scored five goals in four matches

Has amazed his team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has stunned at Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €105 million (£88m/$110m). The midfielder has scored five times in just four La Liga appearances, amazing fans and team-mates alike.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We don't want to deify him too much because the bar is set too high," Carvajal said on Universo Valdano. "From the first moment when he started training, we looked at each other in pre-season, the veterans... and we said: 'Phew, he knows what he's doing!' You don't see that he's very fast, that technically he's crazy... it's just that he's very complete, he's a finisher, you give him the ball and from the third week he's understood everyone just by watching. He's very intelligent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old became the first player to score five goals in his first four matches for Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2009. The England international's performances have left coach Carlo Ancelotti impressed and the Italian believes he can replace the goals of former striker Karim Benzema, who left to join Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti and Carvajal will hope Bellingham can keep up his excellent form when they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday.