Dani Alves calls Ronaldo a 'b*astard' as he explains why Man Utd forward never let him breathe

Dani Alves has opened up on his duels with Cristiano Ronaldo and called him a 'b*stard' who did not let him 'breathe for a second'.

Alves impressed by 'b*astard' Ronaldo

Crowns CR7 his toughest opponent

Thinks he 'didn't do badly' up against Man Utd star

WHAT HAPPENED? Alves has fought many battles with Ronaldo during his career, especially during the pair's time in La Liga, and the full-back admits that the Portuguese forward is the toughest he's ever faced.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano Ronaldo. This b*stard doesn’t let you breathe for a second. I didn’t do too badly, but it’s hard. He’s a scoring machine," the Brazilian told Marca, when asked to name his toughest opponent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alves faced Ronaldo at the peak of his powers and despite the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, the Brazilian didn't hesitate to choose the 37-year-old as the player who caused him the most problems.

DID YOU KNOW: Dani Alves won six La Liga titles during his time at Barca, while Ronaldo only won two at Real Madrid. In total, including his time with Sevilla, the Brazilian won 28 trophies in Spain (not including three Catalunya titles). Ronaldo, meanwhile, added 15 to his collection and became Madrid's record scorer in the process.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese will now join up with the Portugal national team as they play in the Nations League against Czech republic and Spain on September 25 and 28 respectively. Next up for United is the Manchester derby, which takes place on October 2.