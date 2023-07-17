‘Cut off three fingers’ - Dusan Vlahovic sent chilling transfer warning by PSG ultras amid talk of move from Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic has been sent a chilling “we will cut off your three fingers” warning by PSG ultras amid transfer links to the Ligue 1 giants.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serbian striker is currently on the books of Serie A heavyweights Juventus, but there is plenty of speculation to be found regarding a potential move elsewhere this summer. Paris has been mooted as one possible landing spot for the 23-year-old forward, but certain sections of the passionate fan base that exists in the French capital have informed Vlahovic that he would be making the wrong career call in heading for Parc des Princes.

WHAT THEY SAID: An image of PSG ultras outside PSG’s home ground has emerged showing eight people holding up a menacing banner that reads: “If you come, we will cut off your three fingers.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That message is considered to have been delivered in response to a picture of Vlahovic that was taken after an international outing for Serbia in which he was seen holding up three fingers and donning a t-shirt that showed Kosovo as being part of Serbia. His actions are said to refer to “Serbian supremacy over Kosovo” and can also be regarded as a greeting made by a Serbian guerrilla of unification.

WHAT NEXT? It is not the first time this summer that PSG fans have warned off a transfer target, with Lucas Hernandez told that he was “not welcome” in Paris due to his close links with bitter rivals Marseille – where his father once played – but a £34 million ($45m) move from Bayern Munich has still been pushed through. Vlahovic is being linked with a switch to France as Lionel Messi has departed PSG and questions continue to be asked of how long Kylian Mbappe will be sticking around.