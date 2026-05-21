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Curaçao World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Curaçao World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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Curaçao are making World Cup history and you could see them in action this summer

Curaçao get underway on June 14 against Germany at NRG Stadium in Houston.

84 countries have qualified to play for the FIFA World Cup in total since 1930. Of all those teams, Curaçao, who are making their World Cup debut this year, are the smallest (in population and landmass) to ever make it to the global soccer party.

What the Caribbean island soccer stars, known affectionately as the 'Blue Wave', lack in stature, they make up for in spirit and they are guaranteed to receive a warm reception whenever they take to the pitch.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information,, including how you can secure seats at Curaçao’s games, and how much they cost.

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Curaçao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Blue Wave brigade recorded some high-scoring wins during their unbeaten World Cup qualifying run. Will they be involved in some entertaining Group E encounters in North America?

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sun June 14     

Germany vs Curaçao          

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

Sat June 20    

Ecuador vs Curaçao       

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

Thu June 25     

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast   

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

How to buy Curaçao World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Curaçao World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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What to expect from Curaçao at World Cup 2026

It's been a remarkable rise to soccer stardom for Curaçao. The Caribbean islanders, who have a population of around 150,000, had only won six matches in their previous three World Cup qualifying efforts.

This time around, they recorded seven victories alone, during a highly successful, unbeaten 10-match qualifying schedule, to clinch a surprise spot at the World Cup 2026 tournament.

Curaçao flew out of the traps, beating Barbados 4-1, and they never looked back. Other standout results included an emphatic 5-1 victory against another World Cup-bound side, Haiti, and a 7-0 romp against Bermuda.

Gervane Kastaneer may have top-scored for the 'Blue Wave' with five qualifying goals, but he was ably assisted in the scoring department with Juninho Bacuna, Kenji Gorre, and Rangelo Janga all netting three apiece.

Despite a couple of poor friendly results earlier this year, Curaçao received a huge boost with the news that Dick Advocaat is returning to take over the reins. The managerial maestro famously won the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven (1997), the Scottish Premier League with Rangers (1999 & 2000) and the UEFA Cup with Zenit Saint Petersburg (2008).

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

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