Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernandez scored two goals en-route to a first round playoff victory Wednesday evening.

TELL ME MORE: It was a dominant performance from the home side, who opened the scoring just minutes before the halftime whistle though their Designated Player forward Hernandez. The Colombian made a blistering run down the left side of the pitch and fired with his left foot near-post, beating ex-U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Cucho struck again six minutes into the second half, notching his brace from the penalty spot after Crew attacker Alexandru Matan was fouled and brought down.

The Crew took game one in dominant fashion, but now they head to the largest stadium in MLS and have to play on turf. The advantage lies with Atlanta for game two, but Columbus can advance next match with a second-consecutive victory.

THE MVP: Cucho Hernandez: Columbus's record signing has been brilliant since arriving in the league, but in 2023 he's taken things to another level. It was an absolutely dominant performance where he controlled the entire tempo of the final third of the pitch while navigating the Atlanta defense with ease.

THE BIG LOSER: Thiago Almada: The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina was sent off for two yellow cards on Decision Day, the final day of the MLS regular season. As a result, the finalist for 2023 MVP missed out on his side's first playoff match, where his inclusion would have been crucial.

WHAT NEXT BOTH TEAMS? Game two of the series will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Tuesday, November 7.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐