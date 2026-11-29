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Crystal Palace are reportedly prepared to back new manager Thomas Frank with three January signings as they bid to climb off the bottom of the Premier League. Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Maxence Lacroix, with the Eagles also targeting a holding midfielder and a forward this winter.

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Palace plan winter squad overhaul

The Sun reports that the Eagles' hierarchy are ready to hand Frank funds to boost their survival bid after he replaced Pierre Sage at Selhurst Park. Palace endured a stop-start summer, turning to Sage after missing out on Andoni Iraola to Liverpool, and none of their recent recruits have made a notable impact. Having sold Lacroix to Chelsea without securing an adequate replacement, a quick centre-back now tops their wish list.

Frank reveals clear recruitment plans

Addressing the media during his first press conference in south London, the 53-year-old confirmed he had already mapped out his squad priorities during talks with the board. Recalling his job interview with the club's hierarchy, the Dane explained: "This is the three areas where I think we can improve if we should recruit players."

Despite confirming those discussions, Frank refused to publicly name the specific positions he wants to strengthen. Instead, he stressed that his immediate priority remains getting more out of the current group, adding: "I'm always working with what I've got."

Ordonez interest and Mateta uncertainty

The publication adds that Palace are considering revisiting a deal for Ordonez after a summer move collapsed due to injury concerns, while also eyeing reinforcements in midfield and attack. Uncertainty further up the pitch is compounded by Jean-Philippe Mateta's contract expiring at the end of the season, allowing the striker to open free-transfer talks with foreign clubs from January.

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Mateta, who saw a switch to AC Milan fall through because of injury last winter, remains vital to their immediate hopes. The Frenchman converted a penalty on Thursday night before Dwight McNeil struck the winner in a 2-1 Europa League comeback over Real Sociedad to hand Frank his first victory in charge.

Crucial festive run awaits Frank

Buoyed by that European triumph, Frank has a golden opportunity to claim his first league win when newly promoted Hull City visit Selhurst Park on Sunday. That clash is swiftly followed by a testing Wednesday meeting with London rivals Chelsea, where they will come face to face with former defender Lacroix. Navigating a packed festive schedule before January opens will test how much more Frank can extract from his current squad.